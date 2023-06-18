Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 27,668,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 34,743,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,722,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 645,237 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 85,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
