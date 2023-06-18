Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.9%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 27,668,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 34,743,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,722,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 645,237 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 85,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

