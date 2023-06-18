Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

