Mario Jesus Marte Sells 32,447 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chewy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

