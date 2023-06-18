MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Kevin M. Mcpherson Sells 2,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $277.15 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average is $322.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 403,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,007,000 after buying an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

