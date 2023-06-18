Marlio Charles Mosseri Acquires 32,124 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $568,916.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,412,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,721,833. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NVCT stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

