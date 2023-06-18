Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

MAR stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

