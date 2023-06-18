Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,153 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $42.25 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

