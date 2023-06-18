Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Sells $373,593.66 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson Trading Down 1.6 %

Matson stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Matson by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Matson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,849,000 after buying an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

