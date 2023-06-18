MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 531.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,518 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in MetLife were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.