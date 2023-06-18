MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,969,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.43% of MGIC Investment worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

