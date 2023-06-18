Michael Ditullio Sells 3,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,898.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Ditullio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

