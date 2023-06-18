Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,751.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
