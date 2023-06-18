Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,751.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

