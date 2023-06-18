Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,751.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

