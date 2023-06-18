Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Benin Management CORP’s 3rd Largest Position

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,073 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.3% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 140,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

