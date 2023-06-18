Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 2.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.55 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). 51,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 46,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 53.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a PE ratio of 443.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.67.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

