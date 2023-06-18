Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.21

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 10620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

