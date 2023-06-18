Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,240 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Moderna worth $87,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $1,888,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

