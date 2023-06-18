Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Trading Down 1.0 %

Moderna stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.



