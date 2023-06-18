Mohammed Katibeh Sells 12,077 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 412,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 232,845 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

