Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

MOH opened at $278.02 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day moving average is $295.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.82.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

