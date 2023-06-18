Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.27

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.27 and last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 382806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Monro Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional Trading of Monro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

