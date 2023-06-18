Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn Buys 250,000 Shares

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 528,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Movano Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Movano stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.34. Movano Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Movano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Movano in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 95.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Featured Articles

