Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $61,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,911.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $86.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $971.19 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

