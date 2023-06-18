National Pension Service Acquires 33,023 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $39,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

