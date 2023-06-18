National Pension Service Has $38.11 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Pension Service raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $38,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a P/E/G ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.02.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.