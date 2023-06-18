Natixis Acquires 118,428 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $76.60 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

