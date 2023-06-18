Natixis Acquires 145,512 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,512 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $75.48 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

