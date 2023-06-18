Natixis Acquires 16,627 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.99. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.