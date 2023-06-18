Natixis Acquires 314,896 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1,383.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,896 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $46.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

