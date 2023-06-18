Natixis Acquires 35,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

LOW stock opened at $217.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

