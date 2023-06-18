Natixis Acquires 48,501 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

