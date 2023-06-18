Natixis Acquires 5,490 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intuit were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $455.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a 200-day moving average of $417.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

