Natixis Acquires 665,700 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Natixis grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,700 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 1.09% of Genesis Energy worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 879,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 407,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,523,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $10.00 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.