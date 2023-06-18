Natixis Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $403.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

