Natixis Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8 %

CNI stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.