Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Nucor were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

