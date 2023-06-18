Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Nucor were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nucor Price Performance
Shares of NUE opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.
Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.