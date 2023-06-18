Natixis Buys 129,802 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,802 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.