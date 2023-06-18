Natixis Buys 302,840 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1,179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.