Natixis Buys 35,301 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

NSC opened at $224.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

