Natixis Buys 60,836 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,567,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2 %

Ecolab stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

