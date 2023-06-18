Natixis Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200 day moving average of $365.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.