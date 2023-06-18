Natixis Grows Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.36% of Viper Energy Partners worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 216,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 244.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

