Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

CTAS opened at $491.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $346.34 and a 52 week high of $497.70.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

