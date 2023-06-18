Natixis Has $13.12 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.13% of Entegris worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 330.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $541,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

