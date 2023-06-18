Natixis Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 801.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,769 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 805,624 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,598 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

