Natixis Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,896,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $130.44 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

