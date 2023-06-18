Natixis Has $15.03 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,256 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $97,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock worth $6,330,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

