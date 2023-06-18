Natixis Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,857 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.78% of Rapid7 worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

