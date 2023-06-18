Natixis Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,416.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,432 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of Clorox worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.54 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.61 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox



The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

