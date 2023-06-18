Natixis Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.19% of Exact Sciences worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

EXAS stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

