Natixis Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,717 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.28% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.